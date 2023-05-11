Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,594 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

