DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of DV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 0.82.
DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $30,114,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
