DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

