DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock worth $41,394,534. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.