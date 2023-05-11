Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($8.83) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.36) to GBX 875 ($11.04) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.