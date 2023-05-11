Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55 to $5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.33. 453,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Duke Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,131,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

