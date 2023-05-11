Dutch Bros Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,464 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 4,872 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,235. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.