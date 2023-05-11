DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.64

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.64 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.48 ($0.33). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 26.85 ($0.34), with a volume of 223,353 shares changing hands.

DX (Group) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.32 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.52.

DX (Group) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. DX (Group)’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

