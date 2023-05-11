EAC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.22 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 81% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $600,310.83 and approximately $44.22 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00297184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00298228 USD and is up 186.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $120.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.