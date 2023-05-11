East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 109.8% in April

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,245,400 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the April 15th total of 4,883,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
East Buy Stock Performance
Shares of East Buy stock remained flat at $0.47 on Thursday. East Buy has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
About East Buy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Buy (KLTHF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.