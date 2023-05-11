Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.56

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $16.70. Eastern shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3,754 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

