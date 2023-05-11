Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,318. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.