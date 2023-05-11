Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.53

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 208,516 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,603,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,466,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 595,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

