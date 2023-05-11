Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.53

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 208,516 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
