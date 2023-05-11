Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ebara Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS EBCOY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Ebara has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

About Ebara

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

