Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ebara Trading Up 4.5 %
OTCMKTS EBCOY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Ebara has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.81.
About Ebara
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.