ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 307343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lowered ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.16.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$770.49 million, a PE ratio of 323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.