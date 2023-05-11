EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.83

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 23014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$168.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.79.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

