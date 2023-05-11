Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,827,000 after buying an additional 345,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

