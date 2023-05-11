Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 11,812 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

