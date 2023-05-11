Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $362.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.87. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

