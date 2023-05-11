Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,730 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $313.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average of $284.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.