EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

