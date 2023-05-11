EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 3,018 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Ares Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Ares Management stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.59. 291,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

