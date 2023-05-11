EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,063.04. 84,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,743.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

