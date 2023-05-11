EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.57. 1,276,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,573. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day moving average of $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

