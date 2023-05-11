EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.52 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $383.58. The stock had a trading volume of 288,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day moving average of $381.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

