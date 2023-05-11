EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 512,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,641. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.