EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.34. 1,490,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.30 and a 200 day moving average of $399.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

