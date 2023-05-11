EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $230.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.29. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

