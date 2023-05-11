EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 669 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MDB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.22. The company had a trading volume of 512,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,717. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

