EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,273,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,211. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

