EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 7,676 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 222,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.