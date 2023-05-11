EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $196.98. The company had a trading volume of 946,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,200. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,719.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

