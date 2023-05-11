Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 141,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 76,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

