Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $82,309,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.