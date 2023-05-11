Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $82,309,000.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
See Also
