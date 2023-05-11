Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 1,057,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 659,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

