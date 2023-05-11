Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,391. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.