Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,968 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $43,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after buying an additional 104,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.56. 1,078,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,756. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

