Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

