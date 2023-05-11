Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.94 on Monday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -1.41.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
