Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.94 on Monday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -1.41.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

