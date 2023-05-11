Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 0.9%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 1,512,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,571,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).

Emmerson Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £55.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.13.

About Emmerson

(Get Rating)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.