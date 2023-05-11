Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. State Street Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $15,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,533,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 197,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.