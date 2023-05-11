Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the April 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of Encavis stock remained flat at C$15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.61. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$15.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.

Get Encavis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.