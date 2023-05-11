Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 806.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Endesa stock remained flat at $21.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

