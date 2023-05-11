Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $268,134.84 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $268,134.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00055532 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039853 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018659 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005856 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.
Energi Coin Profile
NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,360,045 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Energi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.
