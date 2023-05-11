Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $268,134.84 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $268,134.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,360,045 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.