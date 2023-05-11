Energi Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.49 million and $265,444.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,364,176 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.