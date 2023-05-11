Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. Energizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.