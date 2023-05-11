Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 468,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

