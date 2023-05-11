Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 7.9%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 1,196,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,785,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

