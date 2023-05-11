Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 2.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ET traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

