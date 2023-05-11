ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 1.4 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

